Bosch Supends Russian Operations After Parts Found In Military Vehicles

Robert Bosch is curtailing its operations in Russia amid signs that its parts may have been used for "non-civilian" purposes in violation of its policies, the company said. Bosch has halted deliveries of truck components to Russian customers pending an investigation into how the parts are being deployed, the Stuttgart-based supplier said in a statement on Friday.



The company is probing the use of its products after Ukraine's Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said on Sunday that Ukraine had found Bosch parts in Russian military vehicles.



