Bosch To Spend $3 Billion To Flood The Market With Semiconductors

Electronic component shortages are the number one cause of lost production for carmakers. The auto industry has to compete for the scarce microchips with the consumer electronics companies, and sometimes carmakers end up with the shorter stick. Over the past 18 months, carmakers were forced to cancel 13 million vehicles from production schedules, according to AutoForecast Solutions.



The situation is slowly improving, as revealed in a recent Susquehanna Financial Group study, but more needs to be done. More semiconductor production facilities pumping out chips should provide the necessary relief, and Bosch is determined to help with that. The world’s largest supplier plans to invest more than $3 billion to expand its semiconductor business by 2026.





