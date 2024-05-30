Botched Dealership Oil Change Ruins Genesis G80 Forcing Owner To A Lexus

Automakers offer warranty coverage to help customers feel confident about their purchase. Some offer far more generous coverage than others but in reality, coverage only comes into play when something goes wrong. For one Genesis G80 owner, his dealership experience has all but eliminated his faith in the Korean brand. It involves a ruined engine, a sub-par fix, and then a low-ball offer on trading in his now-damaged car. “Everyone makes mistakes,” was the first thing that came to mind for a customer named Mike (who prefers to be identified by his first name only) when Huffines Genesis of Plano, Texas, admitted to overfilling his G80’s engine with oil, which caused it to fail. He told Carscoops that the dealer did its best to reassure him about the situation. Genesis assured him the damage would be covered under warranty and his car would perform as well as before, albeit with a brand-new engine under the hood.



Read Article