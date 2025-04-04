Both Mercedes And Volvo Consider Adding Models And Upping US Production To Combat Tariffs

Ford rolled out across-the-board discounts on multiple models on Thursday to keep shoppers coming into the showroom, hours after President Trump’s 25% tariff on auto imports kicked in.
 
The Detroit car giant plans to lean on its healthy inventory to offer customers thousands of dollars off as competitors hike prices to absorb tariff costs.
 
Trump’s 25% levy on foreign-made cars took effect after midnight on Thursday. Starting May 3, the tax will also apply to imported car parts, which can add to costs for US manufacturers. 


