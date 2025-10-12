Both NASA And USPS Give Up On Using Canoo EVs As Unsuitable

NASA and the USPS are no longer using Canoo’s futuristic electric vans, according to TechCrunch. NASA had purchased three of the bankrupt startup’s EVs in 2023 to use them as shuttles for astronauts participating in the Artemis missions to the moon.

Now, though, the space agency said that Canoo is “no longer able to meet our mission requirements,” and that it is instead leasing the Airstream-built Astrovan from Boeing. The vehicle, which is based on a combustion-powered Mercedes-Benz Sprinter, was commissioned by Boeing for its own crewed space missions.