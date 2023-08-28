Both New And Used EVs Sit On Lots Twice As Long As Last Year

It seems that US dealers have a hard time selling electric vehicles despite the major price drops during the past year. In general, used cars sell slightly faster compared to last year as buyers look for better deals and slowly move away from new and higher-priced mainstream offerings that are no longer hurt by availability issues. The data for July 2023 shows that it takes an average of 50 days to sell a new EV, which is almost double the time it took in July 2022 (25.2 days). The situation is even worse for used EVs, now selling at an average of 57.8 days compared to 26.4 days last year. While this is bad news for most carmakers with EVs in their range, it is actually good news for prospective EV buyers, as they can strike better deals and benefit from wider availability.



