Both Tesla And SpaceX Shares Rise Ahead Of Anticipated Merger

Dow Jones futures rose slightly after hours, along with S&P 500 futures and Nasdaq futures. SpaceX, Netflix and Intuitive Surgical reported earnings after the close, with Super Micro Computer reporting strongly preliminary results. Reports from Tesla and Meta Platforms are due Wednesday.

The stock market was generally higher Tuesday as oil prices reversed lower on reports of possible U.S.-Iran diplomatic progress. The Dow Jones led the way, while the Nasdaq lost a fraction, but all the major indexes are trading near key resistance levels. Chips and AI plays generally rose but nearly all are still technically weak heading into key earnings reports for the sector, including Meta Platforms (META).