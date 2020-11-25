Boutique Automaker Naran, Reveals 1048HP Twin Turbocharged Supercar

No, the heading of this article is not a typo, this new sports car addition to the high-end automotive marketplace is called the Naran Automotive ‘The Naran’. It’s being launched as an exclusive new super high-performance two-plus-two coupe with a super high price tag.

Unusual among most new models from new-age supercar startups that we see today, the (we’re dropping the ‘The’ from now on) Naran is powered by a front-mid mounted twin-turbocharged 5-litre V8 engine built by engineering firm Racing Dynamics that produces 1048bhp, with 764lb ft of torque.