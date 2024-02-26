Boxy Kia EV3 Compact Crossover Caught Winter Testing

The Kia EV3 has been spotted by our spies while out on a cold winter test. Based on the looks alone, the EV3's production version won't look very different from the concept - similar to what the automaker did with the EV9 and its original concept.

The boxy silhouette, which reminds us of the Kia Soul, is glaring as Kia didn't bother covering the top portion. Penned using the brand's "Opposites United" design philosophy, the model is undeniably a Kia EV9 in a smaller package with similar headlight patterns, wheel designs, and beefy front ends.