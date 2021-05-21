Boy, 6, Is Shot And Killed In Car Booster Seat After His Mom Gave Another Driver The Finger. Please Forward Any Info You Have To Authorities To Catch The Culprit!

A six-year-old boy riding in the backseat of his mother’s car on a Southern California freeway was shot and killed in a suspected road-rage attack, after his mother reportedly made an obscene hand gesture at another motorist.



The shooting took place at around 8am on Friday on the northbound side of State Route 55 in the city of Orange.



The gunman who fired the shot that killed the child remained at large as of Friday afternoon.



SO sad. If anyone has any info that can help catch the culprit, please contact the authorities.







