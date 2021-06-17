Brabus 900 Rocket Edition Transforms The G-Wagon Into A Supercar

The Rocket series of projects by Brabus has that name for a reason. No matter if we talk about the Mercedes-AMG GT63 S-based model or the one based on the Mercedes-Benz S650 (see the related links below), we know Rocket stands for absurd levels of power and phenomenal acceleration. The latest Rocket member to come from Bottrop is based on what we would consider the least expected vehicle from Stuttgart. What you see in the gallery below could easily be the most extreme G63 we’ve ever seen. Brabus actually describes it as a “limited-edition supercar”, though, obviously, it has nothing to do with the actual definition of a supercar. Nevertheless, the tuning company intends to build just 25 vehicles of the series, which is officially called Brabus 900 Rocket Edition, each carrying a price of €571,270 with German VAT included or approximately $681,600 at the current exchange rates. Yikes!



