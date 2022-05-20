Brabus Gives A Shot At Being More Luxurious Than Rolls Royce

Agent009 submitted on 5/20/2022 Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 8:14:51 AM

Views : 216 | Category: New Cars | Source: | SOURCE: carbuzz.com

Brabus is the go-to name for anything luxurious and ridiculous in the world of high-end vehicles and has been treating us to some of the most insane and over-the-top builds for years. The German tuning company's latest project, simply named the Brabus 700, is a showcase of what it can accomplish when given the most luxurious platform to work with: a Rolls-Royce Ghost. In stock form, this British land yacht already epitomizes vehicular extravagance, but Brabus has managed to turn it up to eleven with a range of choice exterior, interior, and engine modifications.



