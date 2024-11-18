Brabus Goes Pumpkin Spice With New 911 And Range Rover Creations

It’s hard to argue against Brabus’ description of the new ‘Peetch’ editions of its 900 and 600 as “vibrant” and “unmistakable”. Based on a Porsche 911 Turbo S Cabriolet and the full-sized Range Rover P530, the models make up quite the two-car garage – if you like the colour peach, that is. While the distinctive duo won’t be to all tastes, the 900 (which is the Porsche) and the 600 (the Range Rover) offer a “cheeky twist on our typical design language” according to Brabus, with bodywork extensions, bespoke wheels and chassis tweaks. There are also, of course, the customary Brabus engine upgrades, with the two cars producing a combined 1,479bhp.









Read Article