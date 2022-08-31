Brabus Officially Reveals The 422 HP Smart #1 Electric Crossover

Brabus has put its name on the hottest version of the new Smart #1 electric crossover, and it added another motor boosting its output to 422 horsepower (428 PS). Its sprint time to 100 km/h (62 mph) is 3.9 seconds, considerably quicker than the single-motor 268 horsepower rear-wheel drive model, and it also gets enough unique Brabus visual touches to make it stand out. The Smart #1 Brabus was just revealed in China, at the Chengdu motor show, and it’s not yet clear if it will actually be sold outside the country - the manufacturer didn’t say during its launch event. In China, this top performance version costs around 89,000 yuan ($12,900) more than the base model, being priced at 279,000 yuan ($40,400) before options.



