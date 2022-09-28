Brabus Packs 422HP Into The New SMART #1 EV

Brabus took to the web to detail their smart #1 project originally unveiled at the Chengdu Motor Show in China last month, releasing some juicy details about the zero-emission crossover, which has become very fast, even by today’s standards.



Starting beneath the skin, the tuner and the automaker have teamed up to give it an electric motor at the front, which works alongside the one mounted at the rear. The combined output and torque are rated at 428 ps (422 hp / 315 kW) and 543 Nm (400 lb-ft) respectively.



