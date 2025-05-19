Brabus Tuned Smart SUV Becomes A Powerhouse Capable Of Challenging The Model Y Performance

While Brabus is best known as a premier aftermarket Mercedes-Benz tuner, it has also maintained a 50:50 joint venture with Daimler since 2001, channeling its expertise into customizing models from the Smart family. Brabus, the same brand responsible for turning AMG monsters into even bigger monsters, has now turned its attention to the Smart #3 that benefits from a raft of modifications.
 
It goes squarely against the class-leading Tesla Model Y Performance, but also rivals slightly more premium offerings like the BMW iX3 and Genesis GV60 Performance. It’s just landed in Australia and is being sold online and through Mercedes-Benz dealerships nationwide. Does it have the goods to be a serious player in this segment?


