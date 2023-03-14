Brace Yourself: That Porsche You Have Your Eye On Is Going To Get A Lot More Expensive VERY Soon

Porsche confirmed that it will impose “significant price increases” on its models when it releases the new model year vehicles in the middle of 2023 in a bid to keep its profit margins as high as 20 percent in the long term, as part of its Road-to-20 strategy.

 
The announcement was made by Porsche’s finance head Lutz Meschke during a call with analysts to reassure them that the German luxury brand can sustain and build on the strong operating profits it gained in 2022, which reached a massive $7.27 billion (6.8 billion Euros), with an 18 percent return.


