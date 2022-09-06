Brad Pitt And Lewis Hamilton Team Up In New Formula 1 Movie

Early in January, we wrote about a new F1 project trying to find a buyer in Hollywood. It didn't have a script or a production company, but the rumors suggested that Brad Pitt and Lewis Hamilton were involved.

Thanks to Apple Studios, this is no longer a rumor. Apple is making the film, and it will star Brad Pitt. Pitt is a known lover of all things that move and has a collection of 19 cars, planes, and motorcycles. We dig his Aston Martin Vanquish the most

Sir Lewis Hamilton is not making his acting debut, but he has been confirmed as an executive producer of the film.