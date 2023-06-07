Brad Pitt's F1 Car Revealed For Movie ‘Apex’ Ahead Of British Grand Prix

Brad Pitt’s Apex car on track at Silverstone

The first images of the car Brad Pitt will drive in an upcoming Formula 1-inspired movie have been revealed as filming for the project began at Silverstone ahead of the British Grand Prix.

Shooting for the much anticipated project, ‘Apex’, on which seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton is working as a producer, is beginning at Silverstone before continuing throughout the remainder of the 2023 F1 season and potentially beyond.

The fictional Apex team, for whom Pitt will drive in the movie, have been given a garage in the Silverstone pit lane, between Mercedes and Ferrari, to support filming throughout the weekend.