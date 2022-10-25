Brad Pitt's Formula 1 Movie Will Use The 2023 Season As A Backdrop

Thanks to the success of Netflix's Formula 1: Drive to Survive, the F1 world has attracted hordes more supporters and fans who may otherwise never have even watched a single race. And the sport's fanbase is only set to swell even further with the news earlier this year that Keanu Reeves is making an F1 documentary about the Brawn GP team that gave Jenson Button his first and only World Championship title. As if that isn't exciting enough, Brad Pitt is joining forces with Sir Lewis Hamilton to make an F1 film that is touted to become the racing equivalent of Top Gun: Maverick. And just as Tom Cruise's film used real fighter planes, Brad Pitt's flick will shoot on race weekends, with all the drivers and teams part of the action.



Read Article