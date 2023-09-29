Brand Loyalty Dips But Porsche And Toyota Are Still On Top

While some brands continue to attract consumers back to their dealerships, rebounding post-pandemic vehicle inventory means that fewer and fewer new vehicle shoppers are loyal to the brand they currently drive.

“As vehicle availability increased and more choices hit the market for consumers, loyalty among brands as a whole saw a decline this year,” said Tyson Jominy, vice president of data & analytics at J.D. Power. “Additionally, owners were tied down to their vehicles for longer than normal due to ongoing supply chain disruptions, and as a result were more likely to experience problems with their vehicles.”