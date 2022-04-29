Brand New BMW iX Already Suffers First Recall

When the BMW iX electric SUV first showed its face, it was met with mixed reactions, but this bold bimmer has clearly won over the hearts and souls of the car-buying public, and BMW claims that the iX is already sold out for months. This is great news for BMW, but things can't always go right. The German manufacturer has recently been hit by a flurry of major recalls involving key models such as the all-electric i4, and last month had to recall close to a million cars for a potential fire hazard. Now it's the turn of the brand new iX. BMW North America has officially recalled 1,029 of the vehicles for a faulty airbag control unit.



Read Article