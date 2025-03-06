Brand New Mercedes AMG One Burns To The Ground Making The Rest More Valuable

Mercedes-AMG saw this coming. That is exactly why they delayed the arrival of the One, their first-ever hypercar, a model with F1-injected technology that stayed seven years in development. One of the 275 units built caught fire on a road in Germany two months after it was on display at a technology event. The videos of the Mercedes-AMG One engulfed by flames uploaded to social media are heartbreaking to watch. The rare hypercar shows up burning inch by inch, enveloped in flames and dark smoke. One of the films reveals the aftermath: the car surrounded by firefighters, completely burned down and covered in white extinguishing foam, while smoke still comes out of it.



