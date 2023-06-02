Brand New Toyota Land Cruiser Spied On American Soil

It's been just over two years since Toyota confirmed that the new-generation Land Cruiser 300 Series would not be sold in the United States, but hopes that this situation could change have been raised after the rugged SUV was spotted on a car hauler in Mishawaka, Indiana.

As per The Drive, the photos were shared on Facebook by Jorge Alvarez, who works at a Lexus dealership. He initially thought this was a Sequoia before moving closer and realizing that it was a new Land Cruiser in GR Sport guise - this particular model is more than just a sporty badge and some styling changes.

In December last year, Toyota North America's executive vice president of sales, Jack Hollis, said that there was a good chance of the SUV returning to the USA, and the fact that one has now been seen in the metal in this country adds weight to that idea.