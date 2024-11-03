Brand Would You Look For When Buying A Used Car?

Agent009 submitted on 3/11/2024 Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 8:12:54 AM

Views : 406 | Category: Auto Sales | Source: | SOURCE: www.carscoops.com

SHARE THIS ARTICLE

Brand loyalty is finicky as minor changes can have major repercussions. A modern example would be Bud Light, but today we’re focusing on a new study from CarMax, which examined purchases with trade-ins made last year.
 
Overall, the study found that 19% of customers bought the same brand as their trade-in. This isn’t too surprising as the company noted it’s basically the same result as their first study on brand loyalty in 2017.
 
However, a lot has changed in the past few years and the loyalty rankings are notably different. Toyota moved from 5th to 1st place as a whopping 28.5% of CarMax customers with a Toyota trade-in bought another Toyota.



 


Read Article


Brand Would You Look For When Buying A Used Car?

About the Author

Agent009

"Normal is an illusion. What's normal for the spider is chaos for the fly."

Agent009 (View Profile)