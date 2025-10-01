Brazil Says BYD Brought Hundreds Of Slaves To Build Plant Using Irregular Visas

BYD’s ongoing troubles in Brazil show no signs of abating after a labor inspector revealed the carmaker brought in hundreds of Chinese workers to build a factory using irregular visas. This news comes shortly after an investigation led by labor authorities indicated workers were living in “slavery-like conditions,” promoting fierce rebukes from BYD and Jinjiang, the contractor at the center of the stir. According to Liane Durao, a labor inspector for Brazil’s Ministry of Labor, the 163 workers hired by Jinjiang for the local BYD factory and rescued from living in indecent conditions, are leaving or have already left Brazil. She added that BYD would be fined for each employee found to have worked in the “irregular” arrangement, but didn’t say what the fines would amount to.



