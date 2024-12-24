Brazilian Authorities Halt BYD EV Plant Construction Over Slave Labor Conditions

Brazilian authorities have halted construction of a factory for the Chinese electric vehicle company BYD, after they found more than 160 Chinese nationals living in “slavery-like” conditions. The workers, based in a construction site in Brazil’s north-eastern state of Bahia, were found to be labouring for excessive hours – sometimes for seven days straight – and living in “degrading” accommodation. Workers, who were hired by a contractor called Jinjiang Construction Brazil, were said to be unable to leave without permission, and more than 100 had their passports withheld. The workers were hired in China and brought to Brazil.



