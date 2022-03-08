Brazilian Made Chevrolet Montana Sneaks Out On The Road - Should It Take On The Maverick Here?

General Motors continues to reveal the new-generation Chevrolet Montana little by little. By the end of June, it said the pickup truck would be the roomiest one in its unibody market segment. In the U.S., it would compete with the Ford Maverick and the Hyundai Santa Cruz. In Brazil, where it is being developed, it will face the Fiat Toro and Renault Oroch. GM has just released the most revealing image of the pickup truck so far.



Although it is still under disguise, we can see interesting details of the body, such as the split headlights and the shape of the hood. Between the square Maverick and the more daring Santa Cruz, the Montana adopts more straight lines, which will probably give it a more robust look. Buyers in this market segment tend to prefer that.



