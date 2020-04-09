Breakout The Steaks: Kia And Hyundai To Recall 600,000 Vehicles That Can Turn Into BBQ Pits

Korean automakers Hyundai and Kia are recalling over 591,000 vehicles in the U.

S. to fix a brake fluid leak that could cause engine fires.

The recalls cover more than 440,000 Kia Optima midsize sedans from 2013 through 2015 and Kia Sorento SUVs from 2014 and 2015. Also covered are 151,000 Hyundai Santa Fe SUVs from 2013 to 2015.

The affiliated automakers say brake fluid can leak inside a hydraulic control unit for the anti-lock brakes, possibly causing an electrical short that can lead to fires.



