"Brewed By Cyborgs, Made By Humans" Tesla Launches Gigabier Pilsner Beer

Tesla has officially launched GigaBier, a pilsner that is “brewed by cyborgs, made by humans,” as the EV maker’s official tweet says.

The limited-edition beer is made in Germany and comes in a box containing three rather stylish, 11-ounce (330-milliliter) Cybertruck-inspired bottles, at a cost of around $97 (89 Euros) per pack, so it’s not exactly affordable.

Tesla’s GigaBier is rated at 5 percent ABV and is made with water, malted barley, yeast, and “Cyberhops.” As of today, it can be ordered in some European countries, but you can only select one pack per order and if you want it delivered to the United States, you’re out of luck because it’s not available in this part of the world.