Brie Larson Joins The Fast And Furious Franchise

Brie Larson is back in action with another major movie franchise. The Academy Award winner, 32, has been cast in the upcoming 10th installment of the Fast & Furious franchise. She celebrated the news on Sunday with an Instagram selfie alongside star and producer Vin Diesel. "Excited doesn't even begin to explain how I feel about joining the Fast family," Larson wrote in the caption. "Thank you for welcoming me in with so much kindness and excitement, @vindiesel. Can't wait to share more (when I can)."



