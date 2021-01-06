Brilliant Or Bogus? Hyundai Already Declares Itself An EV Leader

Hyundai is determined to be recognized as a legitimate and formidable competitor in the electric vehicle sector. And based on the South Korean automaker’s recent statements, it appears that Hyundai is setting its sights on some of the market’s most prominent players, including Tesla and Ford, both of whom have delivered and unveiled vehicles that are well-reviewed and loved by their owners, both present and future. So confident is Hyundai with its lineup of Ioniq vehicles that it plans to offer shoppers a few months behind the wheel before making a final decision. This try-and-buy program is a notable show of confidence, and one which Olabisi Boyle, vice president of product planning and mobility strategy at Hyundai Motor North America, believes would bring loyal customers to Hyundai’s electric vehicle lineup.





