Bristol Returns After 15 Year Hiatus With A Scrappy V10 Sports Car

Bristol Cars is putting the V10-engined Fighter back into production as the first step in a long-awaited comeback that is set to bring new models to the storied marque in the years to come.

With new owners at the helm, Bristol is ending 15 years of dormancy by resuming production of its final car 80 years on from the debut of its first, the 400.

The Fighter was launched in 2004 as a gullwing-doored luxury GT with an 8.0-litre V10 borrowed from the Dodge Viper and producing up to 600bhp. Production of the 210mph car continued in small numbers until 2011, when the company went into administration. Just 13 are thought to have been registered.