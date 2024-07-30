Britain Begins Scrapping Road Projects Claiming It Can No Longer Afford Them

The long-awaited Stonehenge tunnel and Arundel bypass have both been scrapped by new chancellor Rachel Reeves, as some £1 billion of “unfunded” transport pledges due next year are also put on the chopping block.
 
Delivering her maiden speech to the House of Commons, Reeves said the previous government “refused to cancel” the two major projects, which were expected to cost £1.7 billion and £455 million, “despite knowing full well they were unaffordable".
 
She added: "If we cannot afford it, we cannot do it.”


