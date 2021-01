With factory renovations expected to start this month and a new loan granted under the Coronavirus Business Interruption Loan Scheme (CBILS), the new TVR Griffith might be on track.

The small scale sports car was first unveiled in 2017 has had a rocky road so far, but the company appears confident that it will be able to start delivering vehicles in 2022. That’s in no small part thanks to a £2 million loan from short-term marketplace lender, Fiduciam.