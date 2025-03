A new British company has revealed a sub-tonne electric sports car that it aims to start selling next year for the same price as a mid-rung Alpine A110.

The first model from EV start-up Longbow is a compact, two-seat rival to the likes of Caterham's upcoming Project V coupé and the promised electric Alpine A110.

Available as either the open-roof Speedster or the Roadster coupé, the Longbow is promised to weigh less than 995kg - lighter than even the Mazda MX-5.