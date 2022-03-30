British Firm Will Put Your 10 Year Old Behind The Wheel Of A Lamborghini Or Ferrari On Track Day

Companies all over the world offer track day experiences to paying customers, letting drivers get a taste of flinging a powerful supercar around the bends at their local race circuit. Typically, concerns around safety and insurance limit this to licensed drivers capable of laying down a hefty security deposit before stepping into the car. However, one British firm isn't afraid to let kids behind the wheel of a powerful Italian supercar, as Motor1 reports. Yes, the aptly-named TrackDays will allow 10 to 17-year-olds to drive a Ferrari 458 Italia or Lamborghini Gallardo LP 570 Performante around a race track, no licence required. As part of the company's Junior Platinum Supercar experience, young enthusiasts can pilot a supercar for up to 6 miles around the track, while under supervision from an adult instructor, of course. "We are incredibly excited to be able to bring this experience to kids who probably never imagined that they could end up driving the car of their dreams," said TrackDays's Dan Jones.



