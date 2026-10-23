British Lawmakers Are Considering An Additional Tax Based On Car Width

As cars have been getting heavier and heavier, the idea of taxing particularly weighty vehicles has come up a few times. It might be about to get very real, with the Conservative Party claiming that Chancellor John Healey may be bringing in such a levy in the next budget on 28 October 2026. Confusingly, it’s size rather than weight that Tory transport spokesman Richard Holden brought up when speaking to the Daily Mail. “It seems like Labour is preparing to hit drivers with yet another tax at the Budget by measuring the width of people's wing mirrors and sending them a bill for the size.”



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