Britney Spears Rents A Rolls Royce To Feel "Sophisticated"

After spending 13 years under a conservatorship, Britney Spears is now taking over her life and treating herself to nice things. And that includes renting Rolls-Royces, which make her feel “sophisticated.”

Britney Spears is now taking full advantage of her $60 million net worth. Be it for exotic holidays, flights in private jets, or riding in a Rolls-Royce rental, the “Toxic” singer is doing it all.

In a new series of short videos posted on her Instagram Stories on June 8, Britney Spears is in the backseat of a Rolls-Royce with her fiancé, Sam Asghari.

