Brits Are Finding EVs Aren't Up To the Task Of Towing Their Beloved Caravans

You might think 60mph on the motorway is a recipe for EV efficiency. And when I charged Kia’s EV9 GT-Line AWD to 100 per cent in the early morning gloom, the trip computer displayed a reassuring 287 miles. More than enough for a 198-mile cruise from Bristol to Land’s End, a well travelled holiday-maker path. How wrong could I be?
 
The big SUV has only covered 60-odd miles at this steady pace, but the display is already predicting it’ll be touch and go to reach Land’s End. That’s what happens when you’re a 12-metre-long wagon train, with the seven-seat Kia hitched to a Bailey Unicorn Deluxe Cabrera caravan. 


