Brits Begin Leaving Worthless Fisker Ocean SUVs On The Road Side To Rot

Fisker filed for bankruptcy, leaving Ocean owners high and dry. However, Fisker dealers were in an even worse situation. In England, a Fisker dealer was forced to abandon the Ocean SUVs on the side of a road. Several days later, an auction house collected them and will auction them off alongside other abandoned Fisker Oceans. However, it's unclear who'd want them. Fisker filed for bankruptcy in the US last June, leaving owners holding the bag. While creditors and founders will see some of their money back, owners will not have the same luck. The value of their cars has plummeted, and they will never have a company to support their vehicles or honor the warranty. Even worse, spare parts will dry out, which means many won't be able to keep their cars in good order in case of damage or breakdown. However, it's not only the owners who took the short straw in Fisker's bankruptcy. Dealers and other partners of the bankrupt startup are also facing hardship. In the latest development of the Fisker bankruptcy, a dealer in England has been dumping cars on the side of a road since the startup declared bankruptcy in Europe in October 2024. The eerie convoy on the Racecourse Road in Colwick, England, comprised about nine Ocean SUVs with the factory stickers still attached.



