Broken Cybertruck Becomes A Viral Seattle Tourist Destination

Tesla's Cybertruck does not need an introduction anymore. It has made its mark on the world, especially after it toured Europe and Asia. Some courageous customers living on the right side of the pond even found clever ways to import some units and make them road-legal. However, this particular Cybertruck is even more special than the units that left North America for good. It sparked a social media frenzy! When writing, the most affordable Cybertruck has a starting price of almost $100,000. That gets you an edgy, wannabe 600-hp workhorse that should theoretically be able to tow 11,000 lb if the cast aluminum frame will not snap. That's twice the original price for an EV that has almost half the promised range. If you want to get closer to that initial estimate of 500 miles per single charge, you'll need the nonexistent $16,000 structural range extender, which occupies a third of the bed and can only be installed at the marque's service centers. Also, if you live in a state like New York, you are going to have a hard time finding affordable insurance.



