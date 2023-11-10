Broken EV Charging Stations Pile Up Because Of A Shortage Of Electricians

As electric vehicles become more common on America’s roads, the infrastructure required to service them hasn’t been keeping up. One of the big challenges facing charging companies is that there simply aren’t enough electricians to work on all of the stations that EVs will require.

The United States Department of Energy estimated that nearly 4,000 public charging stations, and 7,000 ports across the country were out of service in early October. That’s a rate of more than six percent, and some other observers believe that the government’s estimates may be low.