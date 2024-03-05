Broken Fisker Eve Are Piling Up As Automaker Takes On Water

Fisker Ocean owners are forced to find creative solutions to keep their cars running in the wake of Fisker woes. The EV startup is on the brink of collapse, leaving people who bought one of their cars with few choices. What's happening with Fisker will serve as a harsh lesson for everyone considering buying a car from another startup. This will make life even more difficult for surviving EV startups. A lot of things in our lives that we take for granted require trust to function. Take banks, for instance, whose existence is only possible because people and businesses trust them with their money. The bank is doomed once this trust is broken, despite the safety nets provided by regulations. People now discover that EV startups function pretty much the same, thriving on customers' optimism that they could break even and become successful carmakers. But once this evaporates, things go sideways for everybody.



