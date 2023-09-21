Broken Promises: Ford Objects To Delay Of UK ICE Ban After Investing Millions To Meet 2030 Goal

The world hasn't been shy with its desire to move towards electric cars. Governments from around the globe have even put a clock on the changeover—one of the most notable being the United Kingdom's, which has committed to banning the sale of combustion-powered passenger cars by 2030. Following a string of aggressive timeline planning over the past five years that sped up the transition by a full decade, the Brits are now looking to ease up on their proposed timeline. Now, according to Automotive News, manufacturers who were originally skeptical of the demanding deadline are warning that by relaxing the pace toward full electrification, their time-sensitive industry investments could be at risk.



