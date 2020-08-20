Bronco Forum Claims FCA Is Running Scared As It Goes Into FULL Defense Mode With Bronco vs Jeep Wrangler Info Sheet. Are You BUYING It?

"A warrior needs a war.

" Wise words from our superstar Mac legend Guy Kawasaki. People may love peace but the warrior isn't happy unless they're in a battle.

Well, the battle has begun between the 2021 Ford Bronco and the Jeep Wrangler.

And this one won't last just a few days. This one is set to last a LONG time.

On the Bronco 6G forum a user posted an FCA produced Wrangler vs. Bronco comparison. And of course, the forum instantly accused Jeep of doing this out of fear, running scared.



But if you look at it (more shots at the link) this just looks like a typical competitive comparison that ALL the manufacturers do for the dealer sales people so they are up to speed when people come in and ask questions.

So Spies, what's YOUR call?

IS FCA running SCARED or is this just business as usual?



User Comments

MDarringer

Yes.

The Wrangler debuted with Fiat quality glitches that have plagued its perception. The Gladiator debuted too expensive and is only a so-so success rather than the runaway big hit they hoped for.

Ford worked hard on the Bronco and it shows. Jeep phoned in the Wrangler and Gladiator...and it shows.

MDarringer

Posted on 8/20/2020 8:14:46 PM   

Car4life1

I know looks aren’t everything but I gotta hand it to Jeep, over half a century later, The Wrangler still looks iconic as ever, making the Bronco and other competitors appear to be aging prematurely

The only other 4x4 I know to age as well and as iconic is the G Wagon

Car4life1

Posted on 8/20/2020 8:55:37 PM   

