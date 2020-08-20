Bronco Forum Claims FCA Is Running Scared As It Goes Into FULL Defense Mode With Bronco vs Jeep Wrangler Info Sheet. Are You BUYING It?

"A warrior needs a war. " Wise words from our superstar Mac legend Guy Kawasaki. People may love peace but the warrior isn't happy unless they're in a battle.



Well, the battle has begun between the 2021 Ford Bronco and the Jeep Wrangler.



And this one won't last just a few days. This one is set to last a LONG time.



On the Bronco 6G forum a user posted an FCA produced Wrangler vs. Bronco comparison. And of course, the forum instantly accused Jeep of doing this out of fear, running scared.







But if you look at it (more shots at the link) this just looks like a typical competitive comparison that ALL the manufacturers do for the dealer sales people so they are up to speed when people come in and ask questions.



So Spies, what's YOUR call?



IS FCA running SCARED or is this just business as usual?







