Bronco Madness Still Strong - Buyers Don't Care About The Price

The Ford Bronco and Bronco Sport are the SUVs rivals wished they had. Demand is extremely high for both and dealerships are quickly taking advantage with markups in the thousands of dollars. Many desperate customers are happily paying in cash. Online auction sites have also seen several Broncos, mainly First Editions, pop up, and, there too, people are willing to pay a premium. Ford has since resolved the Bronco's hardtop problem (though there could potentially be an issue involving the soft-top's winter durability) and that means more units can be delivered to dealers. Customers must be following the delivery trucks because both the Bronco and Bronco Sport are leaving lots very fast.

Ford has confirmed that both SUVs are turning over quickly at dealers. The Bronco lasts on average 7 days while the Bronco Sport sticks around for 17 days.