Bronco Raptor Pricing Undercuts Jeep Wrangler 392 By $5000

Pricing for the highly-anticipated Bronco Raptor has been revealed: The rugged rock-crawler will come in at $69,995 for the base model, making the range-topper a substantially more expensive alternative to the Bronco Wildtrak, at $47,780.

That being said, the Raptor promises to be even more talented off-road - and faster, too. Under the muscular hood sits a 400-horsepower 3.0-liter twin-turbo V6. For now, the carmaker has not released any details on potential options or packages, which could bump the price up considerably. Still, the base model undercuts its closest rival, the V8-powered Jeep Wrangler 392, by around $5,000.