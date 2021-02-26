Bronco Sport Recalled For A Second Time - Again Using Wrong Suspension Parts

Just days after Ford recalled the 2021 Bronco Sport over rear suspension systems that may not be properly attached to the subframe, the automaker is once again issuing a recall on its new subcompact crossover over suspension issues—but in the front this time. According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration documents, some Bronco Sports may be driving around with the wrong front lower control arms. These essentially connect the front wheels to the front subframe via ball joints and bushings to allow for suspension travel.







