Buc-ee’s Empire To Expand Into Seven More States

There are gas stations, and then there is Buc-ee’s. The company does highway rest stops right, with massive convenience stores serving fresh barbecue and stocked with things you probably don’t need, but are pretty cool nonetheless. It’s also become a cultural phenomenon—people just love that buck-toothed beaver. Drivers in seven states will soon get to experience this uniquely American destination. Fox LiveNow reports that Buc-ee’s is expanding into Arizona, Arkansas, Kansas, Louisiana, North Carolina, Ohio, and Wisconsin. Since its founding in 1982, the company has primarily focused on the South, so this is a logical next step to find new markets. The Ohio and Arizona locations will reportedly open later this year, and the rest in 2027. Two states where Buc-ee’s already has a presence—Tennessee and Texas—will also reportedly get one new location each, also opening in 2027.



